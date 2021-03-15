Veteran ARF Leader and Long-Time Chamlian Principal Vazken Madenlian Passes Away

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee announces the passing of veteran ARF leader, Unger Vazken Madenlian, which occurred on March 13 in Los Angeles. Unger Madenlian served on the ARF Central Committee and for decades was the Principal of the Vahan and Anoush Chamlian Armenian School.
