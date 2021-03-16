More Lawmakers Join California Armenian Legislative Caucus  

SACRAMENTO—The California Armenian Legislative Caucus announced that several lawmakers have joined the group, which serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California.

The Caucus which already included senators Bob Archuleta, Andreas Borgeas, Brian Dahle, Anthony Portantino and Scott Wilk, as well as Assemblymembers Laura Friedman, Jesse Gabriel, Adrin Nazarian, Luz Rivas, and Blanca Rubio, announced the following new members:

Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins; Senate Majority Leader Bob Herzberg; Senator María Elena Durazo; Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes; as well as Assemblymembers Lisa Calderon, Mike Gipson, Chris Holden, Tom Lackey and Suzette Valladares.

“I’m proud to stand with my Armenian American neighbors as a member of this legislative caucus. The mosaic of California’s diverse community has been made better by the rich heritage and traditions our state’s Armenian American population has shared with us, particularly in Southern California, which is home to one of the world’s largest population of Armenians outside of their native country. In welcoming us all to embrace their vibrant culture and learn about the horrible genocide, as well as other challenges they have endured, they enrich our lives and give us a better understanding of their unique and varied experiences,” said Senate President pro Tempore Atkins.

“I’m proud to be a part of the Armenian Caucus, and to help represent a community that serves as both an economic and cultural powerhouse within our great state,” expressed Senate Majority Leader Hertzberg.

“As the Senator representing Little Armenia and a strong Armenian American community, I am pleased to share today that I have joined the California Armenian Legislative Caucus. My goal in joining the California Armenian Legislative Caucus is to make it an even stronger and more enduring force to forge new ties between the Golden State and the Republic of Armenia and Republic of Artsakh. The welcome fact is that hundreds of thousands of Armenian Americans in Southern California have and continue to enrich our diverse society with their culture, industry and philanthropy. I look forward to working with my colleagues in both the State Assembly and State Senate to achieve this goal. I also look forward to keeping my Armenian American constituents informed on my efforts related to both Armenia and Artsakh as a member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus, and as Chair of the California Latino Caucus, continuing to strengthen ties between the Latino and Armenian communities,” said Durazo.

“California’s diversity is among our greatest strengths and the Armenian community is a fundamental part of our state’s shared commitment toward inclusion and empowerment. I’m proud to be a member of the Armenian caucus and look forward to working on issues that can build further bridges between the Latino and Armenian communities throughout California,” added Assembly Majority Leader Gómez Reyes.

“I am humbled to have been extended the privilege of joining the California Armenian Legislative Caucus. The Armenian-American community is deeply engrained in the fabric of California and I anticipate learning more about the culture and practices that define them. I look forward to collaborating with other Caucus members to elevate the voices of Armenian-Americans not only in my district, but throughout the state,” said Assemblymember Calderon.

“One of California’s greatest strengths is its diversity. Los Angeles county is home to the second largest Armenian population in the world. I am proud to join my colleagues in this important caucus, and building stronger ties with the Armenian community,” explained Assemblymember Gipson.

“I’m proud to represent a large Armenian-American population in my district and look forward to working with my colleagues in the Armenian Legislative Caucus to amplify their voice in Sacramento. From pursuing truth and justice for the Armenian Genocide to advocating for the rights of Artsakh, I stand in solidarity and action with the Armenian Community.” Assemblymember Chris Holden

“The Armenian-American community has contributed greatly to the 36th Assembly District and the State of California. I have long stood with California Armenian Americans as well as the people of Armenia and Artsakh. I am proud to be a member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus and look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure that Armenian American voices are heard throughout California,” Assemblymember Lackey.

“Armenian-Americans have made significant contributions to our communities, our state, and our country. They have triumphed in the face of adversity, persecution and genocide, and I’m proud to represent their voices as a Member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus,” added Assemblymember Valladares.