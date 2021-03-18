Death Notice: Guiragos Baghdoyan

GUIRAGOS BAGHDOYAN

Born in 1930, Iskenderun

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Guiragos Baghdoyan, who passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held privately on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Therese Baghdoyan

Daughter, Aida and Caspar Alvandian and children, Christopher and Lorig

Son, Ara and Silva Baghdoyan and children, Anayis and Sophie

Son, Arman and Armine Baghdoyan and children, Vahe and Ani

Sister, Mariy Chekian

Sister, Lousin Kirishjian (Lebanon)

And the entire Baghdoyan, Alvandian, Mouradian, Najarian, Geovlekjian, Apelian and Searls families, relatives and friends.