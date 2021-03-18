Death Notice: Guiragos Baghdoyan

GUIRAGOS BAGHDOYAN
Born in 1930, Iskenderun
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Guiragos Baghdoyan, who passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held privately on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Therese Baghdoyan
Daughter, Aida and Caspar Alvandian and children, Christopher and Lorig
Son, Ara and Silva Baghdoyan and children, Anayis and Sophie
Son, Arman and Armine Baghdoyan and children, Vahe and Ani
Sister, Mariy Chekian
Sister, Lousin Kirishjian (Lebanon)
And the entire Baghdoyan, Alvandian, Mouradian, Najarian, Geovlekjian, Apelian and Searls families, relatives and friends.
