Funeral Notice: Vazken Madenlian

VAZKEN MADENLIAN
Born on September 18, 1946, Beirut, Lebanon
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Vazken Madenlian, who passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 22, 10 a.m. at Forest Lawn Glendale Mortuary Park, next to the Church of The Recessional, 1712 S. Glendale Ave, Glendale.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, condolences will only be accepted after the funeral.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Seta Madenlian
Daughter, Maral & Nino Tavitian, daughters, Sevana and Areni
Daughter, Lorig & Armen Srourian, daughter, Nova
Brother, Ara & Sona Madenlian
Sister, Vergine Madenlian
Niece, Tamar & Peter Ashjian and family
Cousin, Razmig Madenlian
Cousin’s wife, Makrouhie Madenlian
Mother-in-law, Anissa Hamalian
Brother-in-law, Hagop Hamalian
Sister-in-law, Rita Kodjian
Sister-in-law, Elizabeth Hamalian
Niece, Hourig Kodjian and family
Nephew, Haig Kodjian and family
Nephew, Sarkis and Kristine Hamalian
Nephew, Aram & Nayiri Madenlian and family
Niece, Arpi Madenlian and family
Niece, Shushan & Ivica Zupic
Nephew, Garo Madenlian and family
In-laws, Setrak & Betty Tavitian and family
In-laws, Nichan & Salpi Srourian and family
And the entire Madenlian, Hamalian, Kodjian, Tavitian, Srourian and Ashjian families relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Chamlian Armenian School or Armenian Cultural Foundation (ACF Western USA Inc.)
