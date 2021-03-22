Funeral Notice: Vazken Madenlian

VAZKEN MADENLIAN

Born on September 18, 1946, Beirut, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Vazken Madenlian, who passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 22, 10 a.m. at Forest Lawn Glendale Mortuary Park, next to the Church of The Recessional, 1712 S. Glendale Ave, Glendale.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, condolences will only be accepted after the funeral.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Seta Madenlian

Daughter, Maral & Nino Tavitian, daughters, Sevana and Areni

Daughter, Lorig & Armen Srourian, daughter, Nova

Brother, Ara & Sona Madenlian

Sister, Vergine Madenlian

Niece, Tamar & Peter Ashjian and family

Cousin, Razmig Madenlian

Cousin’s wife, Makrouhie Madenlian

Mother-in-law, Anissa Hamalian

Brother-in-law, Hagop Hamalian

Sister-in-law, Rita Kodjian

Sister-in-law, Elizabeth Hamalian

Niece, Hourig Kodjian and family

Nephew, Haig Kodjian and family

Nephew, Sarkis and Kristine Hamalian

Nephew, Aram & Nayiri Madenlian and family

Niece, Arpi Madenlian and family

Niece, Shushan & Ivica Zupic

Nephew, Garo Madenlian and family

In-laws, Setrak & Betty Tavitian and family

In-laws, Nichan & Salpi Srourian and family

And the entire Madenlian, Hamalian, Kodjian, Tavitian, Srourian and Ashjian families relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Chamlian Armenian School or Armenian Cultural Foundation (ACF Western USA Inc.)