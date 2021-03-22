Over 100 Armenians Visit Dadivank and Amaras Monasteries

During the past two days, more than 100 pilgrims visited the Dadivank and Amaras monasteries, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, Public Radio of Armenia reported citing a statement from Russia’s Defense Ministry.

As a result of the agreements reached, Azerbaijani servicemen allow pilgrims to the complex, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers. To ensure security, one of the observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is located near the architectural complex.

Dadivank is one of the oldest Christian monasteries and is located in Artsakh’s Karvachar region, which, as a result of the November 9 agreement, was surrendered to Azerbaijan in Nowvement.

Russian peacekeepers also ensured the safety of Armenian pilgrims when visiting the Amaras Christian monastery, which is located in close proximity to the demarcation line in Artsakh.