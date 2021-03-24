Glendale Arts Launches SAVOR in Support of Local Businesses and the Arts

The April 5 to 10 Event Features Virtual Programs and Classes, The Illuminate Dinner, and Glendale’s Own Restaurant Week In Support of Local Businesses, Glendale Arts, and the Alex Theatre

GLENDALE—Glendale Arts, the non-profit organization that powers the Alex Theatre and is charged with the stewardship of the historic landmark, in partnership with the Greater Downtown Glendale Association, is excited to fire up SAVOR, a brand-new, week-long event celebrating and supporting local businesses through food, community, and the arts from Monday, April 5 to Saturday, April 10.

SAVOR combines and reimagines two of Glendale Arts’ signature events – converting the traditionally single-day Taste Walk Glendale into Glendale’s own six-day Restaurant Week and taking The Illuminate Dinner gala from the Alex Theatre stage to home screens and kitchens – and paring them with additional fare throughout the week. Glendale Arts is serving up the following free and ticketed events and activities shining a spotlight on Glendale’s cuisines, cultures, and community during SAVOR:

Restaurant Week (April 5 to 10):

Support Glendale’s popular dining scene by ordering takeout or dining on-site at our local participating restaurants and eateries. Participating restaurants include All India Cafe, Bar Verde, Big Chicken, Brewyard Beer Company, Dinah’s Fried Chicken, Eden on Brand, Halal Guys, Mario’s Italian Deli, Mr. Furley’s Bar, New Moon, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Porto’s Bakery & Cafe, ROCKBIRD, Tavern on Brand, and Yoga-urt. More establishments are being added to the SAVOR Eatinerary leading up to the event. All participating restaurants will be abiding by Los Angeles County Department of Health guidelines. Restaurant Week is presented in partnership with the Greater Downtown Glendale Association and Athens Services.

On SAVOR’s impact on Glendale’s local economy, Greater Downtown Glendale Association Founding President and Current Treasurer Rick Lemmo stated, “The Greater Downtown Glendale Association is thrilled to partner with Glendale Arts in support of SAVOR and Restaurant Week. The simple act of dining-in or taking-out during Restaurant Week supports local chefs, invests in the economy, and supports local restaurants struggling to get back on their feet following the restrictive effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Glendale College Student Pantry Food Drive (April 5, from 12 to 2 p.m.):

Nearly 40 percent of college students experience some form of food insecurity. Glendale Arts is partnering with Glendale Community College to collect food donations for the college’s Food For Thought Pantry. Help fight hunger by donating non-perishable goods, all of which are distributed to local students in need of food. Presented in partnership with Glendale Sunrise Rotary.

In Your Kitchen with Chef Sevan (April 5, from 6 to 7 p.m., Virtual, Ticketed – $20):

Cook along with Chef Sevan – Executive Chef at Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill & Jazz and former owner of Recess Eatery on Brad Blvd. – as he shares a favorite recipe from his home: Steak Diane! Sharpen your culinary skills guided by a top-notch chef as he shares his tips and tools for bringing this dish to life. Tickets include Zoom access to the virtual class, a shopping list, and the recipe for Chef Sevan’s Steak Diane.

Me, My Kids + You Family Cooking Class with Chef Sevan and His All-Star Chef Daughters Darla and Yeraz (Begins streaming April 7, from 3 to 4 p.m., Virtual, Free):

Chef Sevan Abdessian introduces the next generation of all-star chefs – his daughters, Darla + Yeraz – in this family-friendly event. The Abdessian family will teach viewers how to hand roll gnocchi and make marinara from scratch. Tickets include Zoom access to the virtual class, a shopping list, and the recipe. Presented in partnership with Kiwanis of Glendale.

Cocktail + Mocktail Masterclass: From Classics to Contemporaries (April 8, from 6 to 7 p.m., Virtual, Ticketed – $20):

Certified Sommelier + Cocktail “Guy” Sean Van Straatum will delight SAVOR-goers with splashes of their favorite cocktail ingredients and dashes of personal stories on their way to mastering the art of mixology in a live demonstration during this virtual happy hour. Tickets include Zoom access to the virtual class and a shopping list.

The Illuminate Dinner (April 9, Virtual, Ticketed, $125 to $225):

Now in its 5th year, Glendale Arts’ annual signature dinner and wine event is back as a virtual evening of wine and food pairings accompanied by an hour-long program. The multi-course dinner will be crafted by Chef Onil Chibas from Onil Chibas Events & Deluxe 1717. The wines will be curated by Sommelier Sean Van Straatum, Assistant General Manager / Food & Beverage Director with Oakmont Country Club. The $225 ticket includes food and wine for one person and delivery within a 30-mile radius from the Alex Theatre (some meal prep and wine chilling required), as well as access to the virtual event. A $125 “Cook It Yourself” option is available and includes a shopping list for the meal and wine, recipe for meal preparation, and access to the virtual event. All proceeds from The Illuminate Dinner benefit the Alex Theatre, including the preservation of the historic landmark’s Art Deco marquee and tower, and Glendale Arts.

Wine Auction (April 5 to 10, Virtual):

The Wine Auction that traditionally takes place during The Illuminate Dinner is being held virtually as a stand-alone event. Whether you’re a novice or an aficionado, you’re bound to find a bottle or two in our collection of rich, refined wines to bid on. All proceeds from the Wine Auction benefit the Alex Theatre and Glendale Arts.

Commenting on the objectives of the event, Glendale Arts CEO Elissa Glickman said, “SAVOR contributes to Glendale Arts’ ability to continue to innovate, inspire, and create during this unprecedented time and also provides opportunities for neighbors to connect over a common appreciation of food and community. All programs are designed to raise critical funding for the historic Alex Theatre, the arts, and our local businesses.”

Tickets and more information are available online.

The Alex Theatre is a world-class performing arts and entertainment center located in Glendale, CA. Founded in 1925 as a Vaudeville house and movie palace, today the 95 year-old cultural institution houses six Resident Companies – Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Los Angeles Ballet, Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles, Musical Theatre Guild, Glendale Youth Orchestra, and Alex Film Society – and hosts a multitude of performances, shoots, and special events annually. A historic landmark, the Alex Theatre is further recognized for its iconic marquee and 100-foot tall neon tower, which overlooks Downtown Glendale. The Alex Theatre is owned by the City of Glendale and operated by Glendale Arts, a non-profit organization. To learn more, visit the Alex Theatre website.

Glendale Arts is a non-profit organization that promotes and integrates the arts into the City of Glendale. Responsible for the management of the city’s historic Alex Theatre, Glendale Arts strives to build a lively community enriched by a strong presence of culture and art. To learn more, visit the Glendale Arts website.