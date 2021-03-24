Death Notice: Zevart Seraydarian

ZEVART SERAYDARIAN
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister-in-law and relative Zevart Seraydarian, who passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after a long illness.
Funeral services were held privately on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Krikor Seraydarian
Daughter, Rosine Seraydarian and son, Shant
Son, Onnig Seraydarian and daughters, Melody and Natalie
Brother-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. Garbis Seraydarian
Edna Shahmirian
And all relatives and friends.
