Funeral Notice: Arshag Shahinian

ARSHAG SHAHINIAN

Arshag Shahinian, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on February 6, 2021 in Downey, California He was Born in Aleppo, Syria on May 15, 1946 to Alber Shahinian and Marie Karagozian Shahinian.

On September 21, 1975, Arshag wed Madeleine Bezdjian in Beirut, Lebanon. A few months later, on February 12, 1976, Arshag emigrated to the United States to join his wife in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Arshag and Madeleine welcomed their firstborn son, Vahe, on February 12, 1977, and made the move to Montebello, California two years later. Shortly thereafter on June 11, 1980, they welcomed their second and last child, Mary (Maro) Shahinian. Eventually, they settled in their new home in Downey, California on August 27, 1993.

Unfortunately, tragedy befell the young family when on February 27, 1994 at the age of 17, their son, Vahe died in an auto accident.

Arshag worked as an auto-mechanic for over forty-five years retiring at the age of 62 and also volunteered his time at the Armenian Community Center in Montebello, CA.

Largely self-educated, Arshag loved to read, particularly the Armenian newspaper, and kept himself informed of world and local news. He was an excellent writer of poetry and prose and had a great command of the Armenian language. He was extremely passionate about education and learning.

An avid gardener, Arshag had an uncanny ability to grow flowering plants, trees, vegetables, and fruits in any setting.

More importantly, Arshag placed great value in family – serving and devoting his life to his family with endless commitment and dedication.

Preceded in death by his father, Alber; mother, Marie; siblings, Armenouhie (Moses), Hagop (Takouhi), Arshalous, Hovsep (Vartanoush), Yervant (Sarah); and his son, Vahe.

Survived by his wife, Madeleine; daughter, Mary; and younger brother, Albert (Asdghig, deceased; Osan); in-laws; nephews and nieces.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11:00am at: Rose Hills Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3888 Workman Mill Rd., Whittier, CA 90601

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Arshag Shahinian to: Armenian Mesrobian School, 8420 Beverly Road, Pico Rivera, CA 90660