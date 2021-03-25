Funeral Notice: Flora Sarian

FLORA SARIAN

Born on September 30, 1946, Iran

Flora Sarian, beloved mother, sister and relative passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Funeral service will take place on Friday, April 2, 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow a 12:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Lala Khanian

Daughter, Nineli Khanian

Sister, Anahid Sarian

Sister, Meline Sarian and family

Sister, Seda Sarian and family

Brother, Vachik Sarian and family

Sister, Sona Sarian and family

And all relatives and friends.