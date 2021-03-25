Funeral Notice: Flora Sarian

FLORA SARIAN
Born on September 30, 1946, Iran
Flora Sarian, beloved mother, sister and relative passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Funeral service will take place on Friday, April 2, 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow a 12:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Lala Khanian
Daughter, Nineli Khanian
Sister, Anahid Sarian
Sister, Meline Sarian and family
Sister, Seda Sarian and family
Brother, Vachik Sarian and family
Sister, Sona Sarian and family
And all relatives and friends.
