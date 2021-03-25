Funeral Notice: Nazareth Sahakian

NAZARETH SAHAKIAN
Born on January 12, 1931, Koneitra, Syria
Nazareth Sahakian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and relative, passed away on Friday February 26, 2021 after a short illness.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 10 a.m. at Live Oak Mortuary & Memorial Park, 200 E. Duarte Rd, Monrovia, CA 91016.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Eliza (Shekerdemian) Sahakian
Son, Viken and Heydi Sahakian and daughter, Fernanda
Son, Vatche and Mary Sahakian and son, Nazareth
Son, Verouyr and Tiffany Sahakian and children, Enzo and Emma
Deceased brother Hovannes Sahakian’s children, Elo (Syria), Mayda (Syria), Jaqueline (Syria), Sahak (Cyprus), Paul (Syria), and their families
Deceased brother Noubar Sahakian’s children, Raffi (Switzerland), Sarkis (Switzerland), Khatchik (Switzerland), Chake (Lebanon)
Deceased brother Krikor Sahakian’s daughter, Tamar (Lebanon) and family
Brother, Varoujan and Zarmine Sahakian and children, Armand, Mirelle and Hovig and their families
Deceased’s best friend Hagop Karakhanian’s widow, Mary Karakhanian and daughters, Epie, Ani, and their families
And the entire Sahakian, Guluzian, Chang, Garcia, Shekherdemian, Oknaian, Pennikian, Yazbek, Ishkhanian, Tellado, Tokjian, Gulvartian, Hovsepian, Younes, Keshishian, Karakhanian, Kouzikoujoukian, Parseghian, Seferian, Kadian, Ekmekjian families, relatives and friends.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic and in lieu of memorial lunch, the family will be making a donation to Western Prelacy to be allocated to Bird’s Nest.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Western Prelacy, to be allocated to Bird’s Nest (checks payable to Western Prelacy, 6252 Honolulu Ave., La Crescenta, CA 91214).
For condolences, please contact the family at (909)593-8331 or email nazoelo@yahoo.com.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.