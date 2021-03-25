Funeral Notice: Nazareth Sahakian

NAZARETH SAHAKIAN

Born on January 12, 1931, Koneitra, Syria

Nazareth Sahakian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and relative, passed away on Friday February 26, 2021 after a short illness.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 10 a.m. at Live Oak Mortuary & Memorial Park, 200 E. Duarte Rd, Monrovia, CA 91016.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Eliza (Shekerdemian) Sahakian

Son, Viken and Heydi Sahakian and daughter, Fernanda

Son, Vatche and Mary Sahakian and son, Nazareth

Son, Verouyr and Tiffany Sahakian and children, Enzo and Emma

Deceased brother Hovannes Sahakian’s children, Elo (Syria), Mayda (Syria), Jaqueline (Syria), Sahak (Cyprus), Paul (Syria), and their families

Deceased brother Noubar Sahakian’s children, Raffi (Switzerland), Sarkis (Switzerland), Khatchik (Switzerland), Chake (Lebanon)

Deceased brother Krikor Sahakian’s daughter, Tamar (Lebanon) and family

Brother, Varoujan and Zarmine Sahakian and children, Armand, Mirelle and Hovig and their families

Deceased’s best friend Hagop Karakhanian’s widow, Mary Karakhanian and daughters, Epie, Ani, and their families

And the entire Sahakian, Guluzian, Chang, Garcia, Shekherdemian, Oknaian, Pennikian, Yazbek, Ishkhanian, Tellado, Tokjian, Gulvartian, Hovsepian, Younes, Keshishian, Karakhanian, Kouzikoujoukian, Parseghian, Seferian, Kadian, Ekmekjian families, relatives and friends.

Due to COVID-19 Pandemic and in lieu of memorial lunch, the family will be making a donation to Western Prelacy to be allocated to Bird’s Nest.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Western Prelacy, to be allocated to Bird’s Nest (checks payable to Western Prelacy, 6252 Honolulu Ave., La Crescenta, CA 91214).

For condolences, please contact the family at (909)593-8331 or email nazoelo@yahoo.com.