Funeral Notice: Noubar Arabian

NOUBAR ARABIAN
Born in 1931, Aleppo, Syria
Noubar Arabian, beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Interment will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park, Chatsworth.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Lousin Arabian
Son, Neshan and Nora Arabian
Son, Shant and Alin Arabian
Granddaughter, Jenny Arabian
Grandson, Koko Arabian
Granddaughter, Isabella Arabian
And the entire Arabian, Mikaelian, Misiyan, Keroghtlian, Ohanian, Der Shahinian, Lahimjian and Bardakjian families, relatives and friends
