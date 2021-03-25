Funeral Notice: Noubar Arabian

NOUBAR ARABIAN

Born in 1931, Aleppo, Syria

Noubar Arabian, beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Interment will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park, Chatsworth.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Lousin Arabian

Son, Neshan and Nora Arabian

Son, Shant and Alin Arabian

Granddaughter, Jenny Arabian

Grandson, Koko Arabian

Granddaughter, Isabella Arabian

And the entire Arabian, Mikaelian, Misiyan, Keroghtlian, Ohanian, Der Shahinian, Lahimjian and Bardakjian families, relatives and friends