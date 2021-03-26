Funeral Notice: Baghdig Mazmanian

BAGHDIG MAZMANIAN
Baghdig Mazmanian, beloved husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, relative, and friend passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave, Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Silva Mazmanian
Son, Dr. Saro Mazmanian
Son, Aren Mazmanian
Brother, Krikor and Ani Mazmanian
Brother, Steve and Armine Mazmanian
Sister, Zmroukhd Mazmanian
Sister, Alice Mazmanian
Sister-in-law, Berjouhi Mazmanian
Niece, Gasia and Hector Chaparro and their children
Nephew, Dr. Sarkis and Inna Mazmanian and their children
Niece, Lory and Bobby Garcia and their children
Niece, Houri and Hovik Adjemian and their son, Michael
Niece, Tamar and Raffi Sarkissian and their children, Tanya and Mark
Nephew, Greg Mazmanian
Brother-in-law, Kaspar and Ani Kazandjian and their children, Chantal and Alex
Sister-in-law, Ello and Krikor Kurkjian, their children, Badrig, Aline and Hagop, and their families
And the entire Mazmanian family, relatives, and friends.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.