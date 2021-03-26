Funeral Notice: Baghdig Mazmanian

BAGHDIG MAZMANIAN

Baghdig Mazmanian, beloved husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, relative, and friend passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave, Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Silva Mazmanian

Son, Dr. Saro Mazmanian

Son, Aren Mazmanian

Brother, Krikor and Ani Mazmanian

Brother, Steve and Armine Mazmanian

Sister, Zmroukhd Mazmanian

Sister, Alice Mazmanian

Sister-in-law, Berjouhi Mazmanian

Niece, Gasia and Hector Chaparro and their children

Nephew, Dr. Sarkis and Inna Mazmanian and their children

Niece, Lory and Bobby Garcia and their children

Niece, Houri and Hovik Adjemian and their son, Michael

Niece, Tamar and Raffi Sarkissian and their children, Tanya and Mark

Nephew, Greg Mazmanian

Brother-in-law, Kaspar and Ani Kazandjian and their children, Chantal and Alex

Sister-in-law, Ello and Krikor Kurkjian, their children, Badrig, Aline and Hagop, and their families

And the entire Mazmanian family, relatives, and friends.