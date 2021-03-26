ARS Western US Social Services: County COVID-19 Community Equity Fund Update

VIEW GALLERY: ARS Social Services staff at the Glendale Civic Auditorium on March 25, 2021 helping the City of Glendale and Tri-State Clinics with general support and in-language interpretation services for second dose vaccinations.

For those not yet familiar, the Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, Social Services was one of 25 community-based organizations selected in December 2020 to receive funding from the County COVID-19 Community Equity Fund (CCCEF).

This fund, provided by the LA County Department of Health Services and the LA County Department of Public Health in partnership with Community Partners, aims to serve regions and communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes marginalized groups such as limited English language proficient communities; immigrants and undocumented individuals; African-Americans; older adults with underlying health conditions; indigenous people; people of color; LGBTQ+ individuals; individuals with disabilities, homeless individuals, unemployed individuals, and so many more. Through free COVID-19 information, services, and resources, regardless of income, medical insurance, or immigration status, the fund’s mission is to allow equitable access to all.

ARS Social Services is proud to announce exciting updates on its progress towards this goal by having already outreached to over 500 individuals in just under a few months of implementing the program. Further, in one month’s time, staff helped over 100 older adult community members receive their first dose vaccinations; distributed free personal protective equipment to over 50 small businesses in Glendale; provided system navigation services to testing sites; and disseminated informative flyers and materials to over 300 members of the community. What’s more, staff met directly with small business owners to make COVID-19 operational recommendations to promote safer workplaces for both employees and customers. Staff attends weekly trainings, debriefs, and forums to remain up to date on all the latest COVID-19 developments so the community doesn’t have to. And last but not least, staff volunteer their time at local vaccination clinics, including the Adult Recreation Center (ARC) and the Glendale Civic Auditorium, to offer interpretive services and emotional support to community members throughout the entire vaccination process.

Whether COVID-19 poses a language barrier, technical difficulty or any other obstacle, ARS Social Services is here to help. If you or a loved one have been impacted by COVID-19 in any way, please call ARS Social Services at (818) 241-7533 to find out how the team can be of service to you. The division offers free food assistance, housing navigation, senior services, case management, access and linkages to public benefits, employment support and more year round. Staff are also able to facilitate COVID-19 testing and vaccination scheduling during these unprecedented times.

COVID-19 hasn’t been easy for any of us, but it’s important to keep in mind that we are all in this together. Whether or not you have been vaccinated, please remember to continue wearing a mask, wash your hands often, avoid crowded spaces, and maintain physical distancing as much as possible. Together, we can slow the spread and keep our communities healthy.

ARS Social Services is committed to providing comprehensive social services to low-moderate individuals and families through offices located in Glendale, Pasadena, and Hollywood. Services include case management, completion of forms, assistance with housing and transportation issues, senior services, Covid-19 outreach and system navigation services, employment services, referrals, English as a Second Language/Life Skills classes, refugee youth mentoring, homelessness prevention, and more. The ARS Social Services main office can be reached at (818) 241-7533 or socialservices@arswestusa.org.