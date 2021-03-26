Western Prelacy Establishes ‘Artsakh Heroes Families Fund’

Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan on Wednesday announced that the Prelacy, in line with an earlier decision by His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia who declared 2020 “The Year of Artsakh,” has established the “Artsakh Heroes Families Fund.”

The announcement was made by Donoyan, who presided over the last Lenten evening service, which took place at the Western Prelacy’s “Dikran and Zarouhi Der Ghazarian” Hall. A candlelight vigil was held for the souls of the martyrs. The service was attended by clergy, the Prelacy’s Executive and Religious councils, Ladies Auxiliary Guild and parishioners.

“During this sacred moment, as we gather here together here, we establish a new fund by the Western Prelacy, called ‘Artsakh Heroes Families Fund,’ which will be operational in the coming days. The purpose of this fund is to extend a helping hand to the families of the victims of the Artsakh War,” explained Prelate Donoyan when he delivered his Lenten message.

He further expounded on the idea of giving, and mentioned that the Western Prelacy Ladies Auxiliary Guild made a special effort preparing and selling Lenten dishes, and with the support of the clergy, managed to raise $50,000 in recent days for the fund.

The Prelate concluded his message by announcing that “in memory of the martyrs, 249 candles were lit in various Armenian homes tonight, while one of the candles was lit in the Western Prelacy.”

As the Prelate lit the candle, Berge Kirazian performed the “Kda Der” hymn. The service ended with the singing of the Armenian National Anthem.

The 250 candles were donated by the Chairperson of Hollywood’s St. Garabed Armenian Church, Madlen Ashjian and her husband, Sarkis.