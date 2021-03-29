Funeral Notice: Sooren (Soorik) H. Sohbatian

SOOREN (SOORIK) H. SOHBATIAN
Sooren (Soorik) H. Sohbatian, beloved husband, father, brother and relative, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow, 4 p.m. at Forest Lawn Mortuary Park. The plot is located next to Red Church at God’s Acre.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Alice Sohbatian
Daughter, Nareeneh Sohbatian
Son, Zareh Sohbatian and fiancée, Jamie Spillman
Sister in law, Anjel Khachikian
Brother in law, Rubik Khachikian
Nieces, Linda & Jolene Adran
Mother-in-law and her brother, Parantsem Melikian and Norair Melikian
Brother, Vahik Sohbatian and family
Brother, Roubik Sohbatian and family
And the entire Sohbatian, Khachikian, Melikian families, relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sooren’s honor to the following organization which he supported: Armenian EyeCare Project; Armenia School Foundation; Asbarez (AMN); or the Committee for Armenian Students in Public Schools (CASPS).
