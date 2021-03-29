Funeral Notice: Sooren (Soorik) H. Sohbatian

SOOREN (SOORIK) H. SOHBATIAN

Sooren (Soorik) H. Sohbatian, beloved husband, father, brother and relative, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow, 4 p.m. at Forest Lawn Mortuary Park. The plot is located next to Red Church at God’s Acre.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Alice Sohbatian

Daughter, Nareeneh Sohbatian

Son, Zareh Sohbatian and fiancée, Jamie Spillman

Sister in law, Anjel Khachikian

Brother in law, Rubik Khachikian

Nieces, Linda & Jolene Adran

Mother-in-law and her brother, Parantsem Melikian and Norair Melikian

Brother, Vahik Sohbatian and family

Brother, Roubik Sohbatian and family

And the entire Sohbatian, Khachikian, Melikian families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sooren’s honor to the following organization which he supported: Armenian EyeCare Project; Armenia School Foundation; Asbarez (AMN); or the Committee for Armenian Students in Public Schools (CASPS).