Funeral Notice: Aram Ganoumian

ARAM GANOUMIAN

Aram Ganoumian, beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. His laughter and positivity will be missed by all those who knew him.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 5, 9:30 a.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Ardemis “Janet” Ganoumian

Son, Raffi & Araxie Ganoumian

Grandsons, Shant & Hrag Ganoumian

Daughter, Joe & Doris Madden

Granddaughter, Jessica Madden

Granddaughter, Caleb & Rachel Winningham

Grandson, Thomas Madden

Grandsons, Raffi & Andre Demirjian

Niece, Susan Kalpaklian

Niece, Josie Kalpaklian and family

Nephew, Hampig & Terry Kalpaklian

Niece, Nareg & Elizabeth Gourjian and family

Nephew, Avo & Clara Kalpaklian and family

Nephew, Garbis & Marlene Kanounian

Nephew, Mourad & Maggie Kanounian and family

Niece, Vahak & Galina Minassian and family

Nephew, Simon & Silvia Ghanimian and family

Nephew, Chahe & Arpy Ghanimian and family

Nephew, Viken & Pauline Ghanimian and family

Nephew, Raffi & Marina Ghanimian and family

Niece, Lena Aslanian and family

Niece, Misak & Suzy Pirinjian and family

Sister-inlaw, Angel Makdessian and family (Canada)

Kevork & Takouhi Bekmezian and family

Adrine Yeghiayan and family

Zohrab & Lousine Bekmezian and family

Armen & Dzovig Sarkissian and family

Samuel & Vergine Achekian and family

Maro Keshishian and family

Mary Konyalian and family

Nazar Kazorian and family

Arshag & Sossy Hintiryan and family

And the entire Demirjian, Leist, Ovayan, Toutikian, Kartalian families, relatives and friends

A memorial lunch will follow.