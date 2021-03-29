Funeral Notice: Aram Ganoumian

ARAM GANOUMIAN
Aram Ganoumian, beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. His laughter and positivity will be missed by all those who knew him.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 5, 9:30 a.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Ardemis “Janet” Ganoumian
Son, Raffi & Araxie Ganoumian
Grandsons, Shant & Hrag Ganoumian
Daughter, Joe & Doris Madden
Granddaughter, Jessica Madden
Granddaughter, Caleb & Rachel Winningham
Grandson, Thomas Madden
Grandsons, Raffi & Andre Demirjian
Niece, Susan Kalpaklian
Niece, Josie Kalpaklian and family
Nephew, Hampig & Terry Kalpaklian
Niece, Nareg & Elizabeth Gourjian and family
Nephew, Avo & Clara Kalpaklian and family
Nephew, Garbis & Marlene Kanounian
Nephew, Mourad & Maggie Kanounian and family
Niece, Vahak & Galina Minassian and family
Nephew, Simon & Silvia Ghanimian and family
Nephew, Chahe & Arpy Ghanimian and family
Nephew, Viken & Pauline Ghanimian and family
Nephew, Raffi & Marina Ghanimian and family
Niece, Lena Aslanian and family
Niece, Misak & Suzy Pirinjian and family
Sister-inlaw, Angel Makdessian and family (Canada)
Kevork & Takouhi Bekmezian and family
Adrine Yeghiayan and family
Zohrab & Lousine Bekmezian and family
Armen & Dzovig Sarkissian and family
Samuel & Vergine Achekian and family
Maro Keshishian and family
Mary Konyalian and family
Nazar Kazorian and family
Arshag & Sossy Hintiryan and family
And the entire Demirjian, Leist, Ovayan, Toutikian, Kartalian families, relatives and friends
A memorial lunch will follow.
