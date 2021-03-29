Azeris Throw Rocks at Cars Transporting Soldiers’ Remains

A van transporting remains of soldiers killed in the Artsakh War was attacked, when Azerbaijani threw rocks at the vehicles late Sunday night, early Monday morning.

Deputy Mayor of Goris Irina Yolyan chronicled the incident in a Facebook post on Monday, saying the rocks shattered the windshield of the van.

‘’The driver said that he left Stepanakert at night, driving to Goris. There was heavy fog. He felt that the car was being attacked with stones. The incident took place at 1:30 a.m. local time. The driver did not stop, continued driving and reached Goris,” Yolyan said in her post, asking: “Who will ensure the safe movement of peaceful civilians?’’

She also called to keeping records of Azerbaijani aggression and harsh measures to be taken against the perpetrators.

A similar incident involving rock throwing on Armenians took place on Thursday, when Azerbaijani troops, traveling with Russian peacekeepers, threw rocks at Armenian motorists in a village in Artsakh.

“One of the motorists was able to avoid being hit, but the motorist driving behind him did not,” Artsakh Interior Ministry spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told Armenpress last week.

“After the incident, the residents of the town immediately blocked the convoy from traveling further, and the Russian peacekeepers and the commanders of the Azerbaijani troops exited their vehicles and apologized,” Tadevosyan said.

The Russian commander said the Armenian motorist whose car was damaged will receive compensation.