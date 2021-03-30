Baku Undermines Regional Stability, Says Stepanakert

In recent days reports of Azerbaijanis throwing rocks at Armenian motorists in Artsakh has jeopardized the safety of Artsakh residents and further illustrates Azerbaijan’s aggression toward Armenians.

The Artsakh Foreign Ministry, in a statement issued on Tuesday, condemned the continued provocations by Azerbaijanis currently in the territories surrendered to Baku, saying that those acts are “aimed at preventing the population of the Republic of Artsakh to resume its normal life.”

“On March 25 and 29, 2021, the Azerbaijani side targeted civilian vehicles moving along the Karmir Shuka-Stepanakert and Stepanakert-Goris highways by throwing rocks. Furthermore, in the second incident, a vehicle carrying the remains of those deceased during the military aggression of Azerbaijan, Turkey and international terrorists against Artsakh was attacked,” explained the Artsakh Foreign Ministry.

“Such provocations against the civilian population of Artsakh attest that either Baku does not control the Azerbaijani armed units in the occupied territories of Artsakh, or the Azerbaijani authorities deliberately and purposefully undermine the stability in the region and the peacekeeping mission carried out by the Russian Federation. The actions of the Azerbaijani side blatantly violate the norms and principles of international law,” added the statement.

“In this regard, we consider it necessary to emphasize that these incidents are also a consequence of the illegal presence in the occupied territories of Artsakh of Azerbaijani armed units and international terrorist groups under the patronage of Azerbaijan and Turkey,” warned the foreign ministry.

“Such provocative actions deserve the strongest condemnation, and the organizers and perpetrators must be punished appropriately. Impunity and inaction are fraught with unpredictable consequences for peace and stability in the region,” concluded the statement.