Artsakh War Hero Major General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan Passes Away

Legendary military commander, Major General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan, who was known by his nom de guerre—Komandos— passed away Wednesday. He was 81.

Ter-Tadevosyan was the leader of the Armenian forces during the first Nagorno-Karabakh War and Armenia’s former Deputy Minister of Defense.

Ter-Tadevosyan is best known as the commander of the operation of liberation of Shushi on May 8, 1992.

He was born in Tbilisi. After graduating from there, he decided to become an officer. He attended the Baku Combined Arms Command School and later the Leningrad [St. Petersburg] Military Academy for logistics and transportation.

He served in Afghanistan where he earned the nickname “Mountain Fox.”

The President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Bako Sahakian, awarded him with the Order of the Golden Eagle and the title of Hero of Artsakh on the 17th anniversary of the Liberation of Shushi in 2009.

The military leader’s passing was acknowledged through condolence messages from a wide spectrum of Armenian society, including President Armen Sarkissian, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, both of whom praised Ter- Tadevosyan for his service to the Armenian Nation.

“His life epitomized for military courage, military education and a patriotic military upbringing—how to live, how to serve the Homeland, how to remain faithful to one’s specialization and principles, how to devote oneself to Artsakh and the struggle for its freedom, how not to betray Shushi and Artsakh…,” said President Sarkissian.

“Hero of Artsakh Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan is the embodiment of patriotism and high professionalism. His name will remain in eternal glory in Armenian history as a worthy son to the Armenian nation and a devoted military serviceman whose entire career has given pride and the joy of victory to the Armenian people,” said Pashinyan.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Council of Armenia, as well as the Homeland Salvation Movement’s candidate for prime minister, Vazgen Manukyan also offered their condolences and highlighted Ter-Tatevosyan’s contributions.

“The dedicated commander had a large imprint and impact in planning and the execution of military operations for the liberation of key territories in Artsakh. He had a unique and singular role in the operation to liberate Shushi, which became the crowning jewel of Armenian military capabilities,” praised the ARF Supreme Council of Armenia in its message.

The party’s message also lamented that legendary commander passed away witnessing Shushi being “treasonously surrendered to the enemy.”

“The path taken by Komandos must become compass for the new Armenian generation. The legacy of the commander must continue,” added the ARF Supreme Council of Armenia.

“He was the true impediment of a hero for a young generation—an inspiration,” said Manukyan. “The death of the legendary commander is more sad when his liberated Shushi is now occupied. Dear Komados, we pledge that Shushi, once again, will be liberated and your soul will Rest in Peace.”