Funeral Notice: Roubik Avessians

ROUBIK AVANESSIANS

Born on January 1941, Tehran, Iran

Roubik Avanessians, beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Seattle.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 8, 10 a.m. at Oak Park Chapel, 3111 N. Main St., Walnut Creek, Calif. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Rd., Lafayette, Calif.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Shake Avanessians

Daughter, Christine and Hans Have-Avanessians and daughter, Isabel

Brother, Sahak and Sonia Ghazarbekian

Sister-in-law, Elma Hovanessian

Nephew, Aram and Ninette Hovanessian and children

Niece, Hoorik and Vache Mahseredjian and children

Brother-in-law, Victor and Bella Stepanian

And all relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mayo Clinic, Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.