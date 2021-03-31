Funeral Notice: Roubik Avessians

ROUBIK AVANESSIANS
Born on January 1941, Tehran, Iran
Roubik Avanessians, beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Seattle.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 8, 10 a.m. at Oak Park Chapel, 3111 N. Main St., Walnut Creek, Calif. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Rd., Lafayette, Calif.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Shake Avanessians
Daughter, Christine and Hans Have-Avanessians and daughter, Isabel
Brother, Sahak and Sonia Ghazarbekian
Sister-in-law, Elma Hovanessian
Nephew, Aram and Ninette Hovanessian and children
Niece, Hoorik and Vache Mahseredjian and children
Brother-in-law, Victor and Bella Stepanian
And all relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mayo Clinic, Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.
