Chamlian Students Win Multiple Awards at LA County Science Fair

Chamlian Armenian School reported their huge success at the 2021 Los Angeles County Science Fair. Throughout the course of the 2020 to 2021 Academic School Year, our Chamlian students worked diligently to prepare their science projects to be submitted for consideration in the Annual Los Angeles County Science Fair.

After months of planning, hard work, and experimentation, the young scientists at Chamlian presented their impressive experiments and projects to the Los Angeles County Science Fair, which was held entirely on a virtual platform. The students at Chamlian rose up to the challenge and efficiently organized their projects onto a digital platform and recorded themselves with detailed explanations and presentations to accurately convey the scientific process they underwent throughout the course of their experimentation.

These dedicated students displayed their sheer commitment and success throughout the entire process. The award-winning projects, alongside the students who conducted them, represented Chamlian Armenian School within the annual Los Angeles County Science Fair and were acknowledged for their creativity, innovation, and excellence!

The following is the list of students whose dedication to their science projects earned them a place among recognition by the Los Angeles County:

Nanar Shahinian: First Place; Behavioral Science/Non Human

Nareg Khashaki: Second Place; Engineering Application

Kaitlyn Baghdassarian: Second Place; Biochemistry & Molecular Biology

Nicole Hacopians: Second Place; Engineering Research

Isabelle Koutnouyan: Second Place; Chemistry – Applied

Ella Ghazarian: Second Place; Materials Science

Daron Kasparian: Third Place; Chemistry – Applied

Lillian Shamamian: Third Place; Product Science

Kami Derbabian: Honorable Mention; Physics – General

Amaras Elyaspoor: Honorable Mention; Ecology

Alec Moradi: Honorable Mention; Chemistry – General

George Baghdassarian: Recognition; Microbiology

Sebastian Minassian: Recognition; Physics – Electricity & Magnetism

Special Awards:

Nanar Shahinian, winner of Junior Division Sweepstakes. Nanar’s project was designated as Best in Show;

Nareg Khashaki, winner of the Southern California Paleontological Society Award for Academic Excellence;

Daron Kasparian, winner of the California Association of Professional Scientists. (CAPS) Outstanding Young Scientist Award.

Chamlian students were able to utilize their complex reasoning, planning, and critical thinking skills as they applied their science knowledge to prepare their award winning projects. As young scientists and leaders, these students have proven that with commitment, dedication, and a thirst for knowledge, the realization of their goals is imminent.

“My deepest congratulations to our young scientists for their display of innovation, creativity, and academic excellence throughout the course of their years at Chamlian,” said Chamlian School principal Dr. Taline Kargodorian. “You have earned this great honor; may this serve as only a stepping stone for inevitable, continued success throughout your academic lives.”

“The Science Fair is only one of many invaluable experiences we provide for our students, both inside and outside the classroom. It is one of the many outlets where creativity and cross curricular learning take flight and important skills such as problem solving and critical thinking are encouraged. I would like to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to Mrs. Lida Gevorkian, our Science Fair Coordinator and Science Department Chair for her continued leadership and guidance of students throughout this entire process,” concluded Dr. Kargodorian.

Chamlian Armenian School continues to inspire the minds of future innovators and global leaders as they venture into the ever changing and expanding 21st century, equipped with the knowledge and hands on experience necessary to continue in their road to success. We once again congratulate all of our Science Fair participants and winners.