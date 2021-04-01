Supervisor Barger Allocates $100,000 to ARS for Elderly, Disabled Services

LOS ANGELES COUNTY —Supervisor Kathryn Barger approved an allocation of $101,545 in grant funding to the Armenian Relief Society Social Services to provide vital case management services for approximately 520 senior clients in need.

“As the Supervisor who represents the largest population of Armenians in Los Angeles County, it is a privilege to provide critical resources to the Armenian Relief Society, which maintains a strong reputation for providing excellent social services, cultural engagement and humanitarian aid to those in need,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. “This is an important opportunity to impact the welfare of the community.”

The grant funding will allow the Armenian Relief Society to provide an array of services to support vulnerable clients, beginning with a needs assessment to identify and meet goals for each case. The funding will also help vulnerable clients remain in their own homes. Further support will include an assessment of housing stability and security, transportation access, translation services, assistance with public benefits and food programs, legal services, and connections to in-home supportive services. The funding will support much-needed socialization among clients who may be suffering from isolation.

“ARS Social Services is proud to be a contracting partner with the County of Los Angeles to deliver community-based services to senior citizens and disabled adults in the Fifth Supervisorial District. We extend our thankfulness to Supervisor Barger and the County for entrusting our organization with the funding opportunity, which allows us to enhance our capacity of delivering public services aimed at improving the self-sufficiency, as well as economic security, of vulnerable populations in our communities,” said Talar Aintablian, ARS Social Services Director of Operations.

The funds will be provided through the Los Angeles County Community Services Block Grant (distributed via the Department of Public Social Services), which supports programs in communities. Community Services Block Grants originated more than 50 years ago as part of the War on Poverty under the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964.