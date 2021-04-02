GenEd Releases ‘Stages of Genocide’ Toolkit for High School Social Studies Teachers

The Genocide Education Project, in partnership with Woven Teaching, offers a new resource for high school social studies educators: “Stages of Genocide: A Toolkit for Educators” – an instructional guide and lesson plans for teaching about genocide and its common stages, using the histories of six case studies: Armenian, Cambodian, Guatemalan, Holocaust, Native American, and Rwandan.

Studying genocide is a critical part of a student’s understanding of both history and of current events. Based on the “Ten Stages of Genocide” framework describing how societies engage in genocide, this interactive lesson plan provides an opportunity to explore multiple instances of mass atrocity, while recognizing their commonalities and differences, and encouraging reflection and discussion of personal and institutional responsibility, connecting these historical events to current events and to students’ lives.

“Stages of Genocide: A Toolkit for Educators” guides educators in setting up student groups to carry out team projects related to comparative evaluations of the six genocide case studies. The toolkit includes the readings on genocide and the historical summaries as well as student handouts, project instructions, group norms, roles, evaluations, key terms, and graphic organizer.

Classrooms Without Borders, GenEd, and Woven Teaching will provide a webinar introducing educators to the “Stages of Genocide” toolkit on Monday, April 19 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Registration is now open.