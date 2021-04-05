Dr. Ümit Kurt to Present New Book on Armenians of Aintab

The Armenian Center at Columbia University and the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research, with the co-sponsorship of Research Institute on Turkey, will host a webinar with Dr. Ümit Kurt who will discuss his recently published book, “The Armenians of Aintab: The Economics of Genocide in the Ottoman Empire.” The program, which will be held on Tuesday, April 20, at 3 p.m., will be accessible live on Zoom and on NAASR’s YouTube Channel.

Dr. Ümit Kurt, born and raised in Gaziantep, Turkey, was astonished to learn that his hometown once had a large and active Armenian community. The Armenian presence in Aintab, the city’s name during the Ottoman period, had not only been destroyed—it had been replaced. To every appearance, Gaziantep was a typical Turkish city.

“The Armenians of Aintab” draws on primary sources from Armenian, Ottoman, Turkish, British, and French archives, as well as memoirs, personal papers, oral accounts, and newly discovered property-liquidation records. Together they provide an invaluable account of genocide at ground level.

Kurt digs into the details of the Armenian dispossession that produced the homogeneously Turkish city in which he grew up. In particular, he examines the population that gained from ethnic cleansing. Records of land confiscation and population transfer demonstrate just how much new wealth became available when the prosperous Armenians—who were active in manufacturing, agricultural production, and trade—were ejected. Although the official rationale for the removal of the Armenians was that the group posed a threat of rebellion, Kurt shows that the prospect of material gain was a key motivator of support for the Armenian genocide among the local Muslim gentry and the Turkish public. Those who benefited most—provincial elites, wealthy landowners, state officials, and merchants who accumulated Armenian capital—in turn financed the nationalist movement that brought the modern Turkish republic into being. The economic elite of Aintab was thus reconstituted along both ethnic and political lines.

Ümit Kurt is Polonsky Fellow at the Van Leer Jerusalem Institute and an Australian Research Council Fellow. He is author of several books in Turkish and English, including “The Spirit of the Laws: The Plunder of Wealth in the Armenian Genocide” (with Taner Akçam) and “Armenians and Kurds in the Late Ottoman Empire” (co-edited with Ara Sarafian).

Register for the Zoom presentation here. For more information contact NAASR at hq@naasr.org.