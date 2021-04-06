Homeland Salvation Movement Holds Rally in Sevan

The Homeland Salvation Movement held a rally demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Sevan at the square adjacent to the Suren Zakarian Cultural Center on Tuesday.

The movement had announced over the weekend that it will stage demonstrations and rallies in various provinces in Armenia until April 22, following which its efforts, once again, will move to Yerevan.

“Today we are facing a threat of losing our homeland, our state and our country. We are here to tell the truth and present the key, which will save our country,” said Igor Sargsyan, a freedom fighter and member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation volunteer corps council.

He explained that 30 years ago he enlisted to defend the homeland. “We fought in the name of our homeland, we won back the parts of Artsakh that were stolen from us… We won and attempted to build a state,” Sargsyan said, adding that the leadership that came to power in 2018 systematically has “attempted to surrender our country to our enemy, which throughout history has sought to destroy our race and to deprive our people from its lands.”

“Believe me, this is not a fight to come to power. It is a matter of losing our homeland. We are in real danger,” said Sargsyan.

Homeland Salvation Movement coordinator and chairman of the ARF Supreme Council of Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan and the movement’s candidate for prime minister, Vazgen Manukyan addressed the crowd gathered in Sevan in support of the effort and answered reporters’ questions.

Also speaking were Armenia’s former prime minister Hrant Bagratyan and former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan.