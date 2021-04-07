Paula Devine Selected Glendale Mayor

Glendale City Council Member Paula Devine was selected as the City’s Mayor on Tuesday by fellow council members. Devine takes over the position from outgoing Mayor Vrej Agajanian. This is Devine’s second time serving in the position of Mayor.

Mayor Devine was first elected to the Glendale City Council in 2014. She also serves as the Chair of the Glendale Housing Authority and is the past Chair of Glendale’s Commission on the Status of Women. In addition to serving on the City Council, Devine is proud to serve as the representative for Burbank and Glendale on the Regional Council of the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) and the Burbank Airport Authority, representing Glendale. Devine is also an Emeritus Board Member of the Glendale Police Foundation, Advisory Board Member of the Adventist Health Glendale Foundation, Advisory Board Member of Family Promise, Member of Kiwanis of Glendale, Member of the Glendale Historical Society, Member of Women’s Civic League, Member of Glendale Arts, Member of the Glendale Latino Association, Past Chair of the Arroyo Verdugo Council of Government’s Steering Committee, Past Board Member of Glendale Healthy Kids, and Past President of Soroptimist International of Glendale.

“I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to serve,” said Mayor Devine. “As Mayor, I will work with my colleagues and staff to continue to support our community in all of their efforts to recover from this devastating year.”

Mayor Paula Devine is a retired teacher and received her Master’s Degree in Education Administration. She is married to husband Art Devine.