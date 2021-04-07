Urartu-Era Artifacts Discovered in Yerevan

Artifacts dating back to the Urartu period were discovered near the Erebuni historical-archeological reserve museum in Yerevan’s Karmir-Blur neighborhood.

Pottery fragments were discovered during the construction of the Argavand-Shirak section of the western circular road. Construction was immediately halted, and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport granted permission for urgent excavations.

Fragments of different jars dating back to the 7th and 6th century BC were found, said Mikayel Badalyan, Director of the “Erebuni” Historical and Archaeological Museum-Reserve.

“We have traces of a structure in the upper part. This is suggested by the arrangement of stones. If we look closely, we can see three stones lined up in one direction. This could be a tomb, a wall, or some other structure. Of course, people will look and not understand, but it is very important from an archeological point of view,” he explained in a video posted on the Yerevan municipality’s Facebook page.