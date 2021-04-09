Memorial Service: Karekin Touloumian

KAREKIN TOULOUMIAN

On the one year anniversary of Karekin Touloumian’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, 1614 N. Alexandria Ave., Hollywood.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Maral Touloumian

Daughter, Verginie Touloumian

Son, David and Lorig Touloumian and children

Brother, Elie and Lydia Touloumian and children (Lebanon)

Sister, Madlen and Jean Mollo and children (France)

Brother-in-law, Hagop Shamlian (Lebanon)

Brother-in-law, Raffi Shamlian and family (Lebanon)

Noubar and Vergine Manoukian and children (Lebanon)

And the entire Touloumian, Mollo, Shamlian, Manoukian, Shakarji, Massoyan, Sakayan, Libaridian, Der Sarkissian, Ghazourian, Madenian, Hovsepian, Dikijian and Ghanimian families, friends and relatives.