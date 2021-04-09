Memorial Service: Karekin Touloumian

KAREKIN TOULOUMIAN
On the one year anniversary of Karekin Touloumian’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, 1614 N. Alexandria Ave., Hollywood.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Maral Touloumian
Daughter, Verginie Touloumian
Son, David and Lorig Touloumian and children
Brother, Elie and Lydia Touloumian and children (Lebanon)
Sister, Madlen and Jean Mollo and children (France)
Brother-in-law, Hagop Shamlian (Lebanon)
Brother-in-law, Raffi Shamlian and family (Lebanon)
Noubar and Vergine Manoukian and children (Lebanon)
And the entire Touloumian, Mollo, Shamlian, Manoukian, Shakarji, Massoyan, Sakayan, Libaridian, Der Sarkissian, Ghazourian, Madenian, Hovsepian, Dikijian and Ghanimian families, friends and relatives.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.