United Armenian Council Announces Armenian Genocide Commemoration

“We Remember and We Demand”

In recent decades, it has become tradition for Los Angeles’s Armenian community to commemorate the Armenian Genocide through the coordinating body composed of the most influential Armenian organizations, the UACLA. This body is composed of various organizations, political parties, religious denominations, benevolent and compatriotic associations, and currently over 40 organizations have are members of the UACLA.

This year, taking into consideration the effects of Covid-19 and upholding all recommended and mandated directives, the United Armenian Council of Los Angeles has decided to host a commemorative service on Saturday April 24 at 10 a.m. The religious ceremony remembering the victims of the Armenian Genocide will take place at the Montebello Armenian Genocide Monument, located at 901 Via San Clemente Montebello, CA 90640, and will be led by religious leaders from our community’s varying denominations.

The Armenian community is invited to attend to once again recommit our dedication to seeking justice and honor the memory of the 1.5 million innocent martyrs who perished 106 years ago.

United Armenian Council of Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA

April 2021