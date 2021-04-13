AEF Provides Scholarships for Lebanese Armenian Students in Need

In light of the disaster that struck Beirut several months ago, an emergency fund was established to provide financial assistance to Armenian students from Lebanon impacted by the crisis.

The AEF is proud to announce that 34 scholarships, totaling $47,400, have been awarded for this academic year to Lebanese Armenian students who have moved to Armenia or Lebanese Armenians currently attending University in Armenia with high academic standing and financial need.

Lebanese Armenian students studying at Armenian state universities, including master’s and post-graduate students were also eligible to apply.

“AEF’s generous contribution has allowed me to pursue my bachelor’s degree in IT Programming at the European University of Armenia. I plan to use the knowledge I have gained during my time at EUA to contribute to the future of Armenia. Because AEF covered my student tuition expenses, I was able to focus on my academic pursuits. Without their sponsorship and investment into my future, I wouldn’t be able to achieve the grades necessary to fulfill my professional ambition of becoming an IT programmer in Armenia,” said scholarship recipient Hovig Ketchejian.

This scholarship initiative was founded to ensure Armenian students from Lebanon were supported and found a home in Armenia, specifically due to the many challenges they faced due to the explosion in Beirut and recent economic crisis. The AEF hopes that these students will feel enabled and determined to mirror all this support back into the community where it is needed most.

“These scholarships not only give an educational lifeline to Lebanese Armenian students, many of whom come from families that have been devastated by the blast in Lebanon, but it also gives them a reason to stay and settle in Armenia. We are extremely grateful to our donors who have contributed to this program,” stated AEF President, Al Cabraloff.

