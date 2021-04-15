Regional Stability Impossible Without Fair Artsakh Resolution, Says President

President Armen Sarkissian, who is on an official visit to Georgia, said that complete regional stability would be impossible without an equitable resolution to the Karabakh conflict. He made the remarks during a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili in Tbilisi.

In discussing the Armenia’s current post-war situation and the impact it has had on the region, Sarkissian focused on Azerbaijan’s destructive policy of “violating national dignity” saying, “this policy cannot foster the establishment of an atmosphere for dialogue.’’

He also pointed to the need to preserve Armenian cultural and historical monuments and structures that have fallen under Azerbaijan’s control following the war.

Sarkissian also discussed the issue of Armenian prisoners of war who are still being held captive by Azerbaijan, as well as the colossal humanitarian problems facing Armenians in Artsakh and Armenia.

The president emphasized the need to restore the OSCE Minsk Group peace talks.

Zourabichvili, the Georgian president, said that her country’s proposal to serve as Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement platform remained in force, adding that she remained steadfast in advancing dialogue as a means to de-escalate the situation.

The Georgian leader said that she and her country understand that any conflict in the area impact the entire region, therefore there are no alternatives to peace and cooperation for the development of Caucasus.

“In the context of the importance of stability in the region, we also discussed the situation in Ukraine, destabilization in the Black Sea region and not only. We understand how much de-escalation is important for this region today,” Zourabichvili said.