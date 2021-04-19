ARF Will Participate in Upcoming Elections

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation will participate in Armenia’s upcoming snap parliamentary elections, the party said in an announcement that detailed the decisions of the ARF Supreme Convention of Armenia that took place over the weekend.

The ARF said that in the event the election takes place, it will participate. It did not say whether it would participate separately, as it has done in all elections, or by joining a coalition with other political forces.

The ARF Supreme Convention of Armenia issued an announcement, the English translation of which is presented below.

The 24th Supreme Convention of the ARF, having analyzed the political and security situation in the republics of Armenia and Artsakh, and after assessing the prevalent sentiment in civic life, as well as the external and domestic challenges and threats resulting from the post-war realities, states:

For the future of our people and the state it is of vital importance to remove the unpatriotic government through means previous announced, and rid the country’s government of “Nikolism.”

Although the authorities had to call the early parliamentary elections as a result of the popular struggle, it is evident that the authorities will do everything to prolong their rule under the guise of the elections.

Early parliamentary elections, if they are held, will be crucially consequential for the preservation of our national identity and statehood.

Based on the aforementioned assessments, the ARF Supreme Convention of Armenia decided:

A. To Participate in early parliamentary elections, in the event the vote takes place, treating them an avenue to oust the unpatriotic authorities;

B. Decisions about the manner in which the ARF will take part in the eventual elections will be entrusted to the ARF Supreme Council of Armenia.

The ARF Supreme Convention of Armenia calls on our compatriots, in any event—whether elections will take place or not—to continue the fight to remove the unpatriotic authorities, for the sake of the country’s future.