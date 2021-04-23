Veteran ARF Leader and Activist Khajag Dikijian Passes Away

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee announced the passing of veteran leader and activist Khajag Dikijian, who died on April 22 in Los Angeles. During his decades long service as an ARF member, Unger Dikijian held numerous leadership positions, including as a member of the ARF Western U.S. Central Committee. He also represented the region as a delegate to the ARF World Congress on several occasions. Unger Dikijian also served on the Western Prelacy Executive Council as a member and chairperson. He also served on the Executive Council of the Catholcosate of the Great House of Cilicia.