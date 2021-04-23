WATCH: Schiff Discusses Biden’s Potential Genocide Recognition

In an interview with Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian, Rep. Adam Schiff on Friday discussed a potential recognition of the Armenian Genocide and its significance to the current challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh.
In an interview with Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian, Rep. Adam Schiff on Friday discussed a potential recognition of the Armenian Genocide and its significance to the current challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.