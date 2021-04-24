ARF Western U.S. Welcomes Biden’s Armenian Genocide Recognition

The ARF Western United States Central Committee welcomes President Joe Biden’s official recognition of the Armenian Genocide in his commemorative statement this morning.

The President’s recognition comes after years of diligent effort by the Armenian National Committee of America and ANCA-Western Region. We remain grateful to the American people for this rightful step towards the realization of human rights, as well as their generosity towards the survivors of the genocide throughout the years.

Although 106 years have passed since the Armenian Genocide, its recognition remains crucial and necessary today. Prevention of future genocides and other crimes against humanity requires acknowledgement and accountability for past atrocities. Over a century ago, the world watched as the Ottoman Turks exterminated over 1.5 million and displaced thousands more from their ancestral homes. In modern times, after failing to act in Rwanda and the Balkans, the international legal regime has recognized its responsibility to protect against mass atrocities like genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and ethnic cleansing.

In the wake of renewed attempts of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh, the international community must rise to the occasion and put a stop to such attempts. As we have seen over the past year, Azerbaijan — with the help of Turkey — has continuously attacked the peaceful population of Artsakh and displaced tens of thousands of people. War crimes have persisted since September 2020, including bombardment of civilian settlements, religious institutions, schools, and hospitals; the use of internationally-banned cluster munitions onto civilian objects; inhumane treatment of prisoners of war; and large-scale mutilation of corpses. The possibility of ethnic cleansing remains a serious concern in Artsakh. Certainly, the world community must ensure it does not allow another genocide to occur before its eyes. Holding Turkey accountable for the Armenian Genocide is a crucial step to ensure such atrocities are prevented in the future.

While we are pleased to hear the President’s acknowledgment of the genocide as a key moment toward justice, we maintain that recognition does not constitute justice, it merely implies accountability on the part of the Turkish government. Justice for the genocide will not be served until Turkey recognizes its grave crime and just reparations and restitution are made to the Armenian nation.

The ARF-WUS Central Committee reaffirms its commitment to continue fighting for a just resolution of the Armenian Cause. Our work has not ended. We vow to redouble our collective efforts to see the day that Turkey acknowledges its crime and is held accountable for its actions, the day the Armenian nation is justly compensated, the day we see a Free, Independent, and United Armenia.