Pan-Armenian Council Welcomes Biden Statement

The Pan Armenian Council of the Western United States expresses its profound gratitude to President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. for his unequivocal recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

With the near unanimous congressional recognition of the Armenian Genocide in 2019, including the call for public education on this issue and the pledge to end U.S. complicity in Turkey’s campaign of denial, and now with the President’s announcement, the United States has spoken forcefully and unambiguously, finally putting an end to Turkey’s gag rule over U.S. foreign policy.

The formal U.S. recognition of this crime against humanity, and recent strides to join dozens of other countries which have recognized the Armenian Genocide are significant steps in the path to justice – steps which will undoubtedly include accountability and consequences.

Turkey’s continued genocidal intent and its ongoing efforts to cleanse the region of all traces of Armenian heritage were clearly manifested through its sponsorship of Azerbaijan in their joint war against Armenians in Artsakh in the Fall of 2020, as they continue to seek the fulfillment of the Pan-Turkic policies of the Ottoman Empire. In line with its own ideals of freedom, justice, equality and human rights, the United States can and must lead the effort to block this expansionist and dangerous plan.

President Biden’s decision to bring the United States to the right side of the fight against the denial of the Armenian Genocide is consequential and courageous, and for this we are truly grateful and feel empowered.

Lastly, we would like to use this opportunity to salute and express our boundless gratitude to those organizations, activists, and members of our Armenian-American community who struggles and worked tirelessly for decades, in order to secure the US recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

PAN ARMENIAN COUNCIL OF THE WESTERN UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Armenian Assembly of America

Armenian Bar Association

Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg of North America

Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Western District

Armenian General Benevolent Union, Western District

Armenian Evangelical Union of North America

Armenian Missionary Association of America

Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region

Armenian Relief Society of Western USA

Armenian Revolutionary Federation of Western USA

Armenian Society of Los Angeles

Armenian Youth Association of California

Armenian Youth Federation of Western USA

Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of the Western USA

Homenetmen Western USA

Iraqi Armenian Family Association of Los Angeles

Kessab Educational Association

Organization of Istanbul Armenians

Service Employees International Union Local 721 – Armenian Caucus

Southern California Armenian Democrats

Tekeyan Cultural Association

Unified Young Armenians

Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America

Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America