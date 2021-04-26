Funeral Notice: Khajag Dikijian

KHAJAG DIKIJIAN
Born on October 22, 1948, Beirut-Lebanon
Khajag Dikijian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, relative and friend, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 5 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Shoghig Dikijian
Son, Sevag Dikijian
Son, Ayk & Liza Dikijian and daughters, Elle & Liv
Daughter, Nyrie Dikijian
Brother, Ari & Terry Dikijian and children, Talar and Alik and Shen (Montreal)
Nephew, Shant & Valerie Darakdjian and family (Montreal)
Nephew, Hrag & Sanan Darakdjian and family (Montreal)
Sister-in-Law, Sosse & Greg Thomas and son, Shant (Kansas)
Brother-in-Law, Viken & Nora Hovsepian and daughter, Arev
Niece, Tsolair & Pavel Ekmekchyan and family
Niece, Lar & Bjorn Norgaard and family
In-Law, Vera Sambolian
And the entire Dikijian, Yeghiayan, Dabbaghian, Berberian, and Sambolian families, relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian National Committee-Western Region (ANC-WR).
