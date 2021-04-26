Funeral Notice: Khajag Dikijian

KHAJAG DIKIJIAN

Born on October 22, 1948, Beirut-Lebanon

Khajag Dikijian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, relative and friend, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 5 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Shoghig Dikijian

Son, Sevag Dikijian

Son, Ayk & Liza Dikijian and daughters, Elle & Liv

Daughter, Nyrie Dikijian

Brother, Ari & Terry Dikijian and children, Talar and Alik and Shen (Montreal)

Nephew, Shant & Valerie Darakdjian and family (Montreal)

Nephew, Hrag & Sanan Darakdjian and family (Montreal)

Sister-in-Law, Sosse & Greg Thomas and son, Shant (Kansas)

Brother-in-Law, Viken & Nora Hovsepian and daughter, Arev

Niece, Tsolair & Pavel Ekmekchyan and family

Niece, Lar & Bjorn Norgaard and family

In-Law, Vera Sambolian

And the entire Dikijian, Yeghiayan, Dabbaghian, Berberian, and Sambolian families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian National Committee-Western Region (ANC-WR).