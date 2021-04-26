ARF Bureau Welcomes Biden’s Armenian Genocide Recognition

April 24, 2021 is a historic day for Armenians. It is a historic day because on the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the executive branch of the United States, led by President Joseph Biden, officially reaffirmed the fact of the Armenian Genocide.

As such, the United States effectively joined the ranks of several countries, which have not only recognized the Armenian Genocide in the legislative branch, but also the executive branch.

The use of the term “genocide” by the President of the United States is extremely important today because it provides the factual assessment of the genocidal acts committed by Turkey—which overtly engaged in the 44-day Artsakh war—106 years ago and its more than a century-long genocidal policies.

This achievement is the result of the decades-long unwavering, unrelenting and dedicated efforts of the ARF bodies in the United States, the Armenian National Committee of America and its branches as well as thousands of dedicated individuals. It is also reflection of the Armenian-American community’s belief in our bodies, committees and offices, as well as the continued commitment of Armenians, and the American allies, friends, supporters and political officials.

ARF The Bureau expresses its gratitude to all those who fought tirelessly for this success. Job well done!

The U.S. statement makes it clear that we must continue our struggle unequivocally until Turkey accepts its historic responsibility and makes just reparations. The Armenian Cause does not take a break. The violated rights of the Armenians will be restored. Armenia and Armenians will have their rightful place in the world family of nations. Armenians will have the opportunity to live and flourish safely in their homeland.

Onward we march toward new achievements and victories.

ARF Bureau

April 24, 2021

Yerevan