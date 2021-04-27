Letters: We Won a Battle but the War is Not Over Yet

To the Editor:

After decades of lobbying by the Turkish government propaganda machine that distorted the historic facts of the first Genocide of the twentieth century–the 1915 Genocide perpetrated by The Ottoman Turks where 1.5 million innocent Armenian civilians perished–finally Joe Biden President of the United states of America in a statement on April 24,2021 affirmed that it was a GENOCIDE.

While President Biden’s statement is not legally binding, nevertheless it is a major step forward and a huge victory for all Armenians around the globe, thanks to the efforts of all the Armenian National committees around the world.

Hopefully, now England, Australia, New Zeeland, Israel and some other countries will follow suit, and call it what it was GENOCIDE.

In 1991 while the celebrations of the Independence of the Republic of Armenia were being held in Montreal, Quebec, seated beside me was one of the invited guests of one of the Slavic countries: I will never forget his comments. “You think the problems of your country are over now? They are just starting”

What a true statement indeed.

It all depends now on how the rest of the world will react into bringing a final permanent solution, and put pressure on Today’s government of Turkey to admit the crime of GENOCIDE perpetrated by their forefathers.

Hrad Poladian

Toronto, Canada

April 25,2021