Ani Shahinian-Sarkissian Appointed Principal of Ari Guiragos Minassian School

The Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian Schools announced the appointment of Ani Shahinian-Sarkissian as the new Principal of Ari Guirgaos Minassian Armenian School, which has served the Santa Ana and greater Orange County communities since 1986. She will assume the position at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Shahinian-Sarkissian is no stranger to the Prelacy Armenian Schools. She has served as an educator at Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Armenian School from 2001-2012 and Ari Guiragos Minassian Armenian School since 2012 until the present. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and a Master of Arts degree in Education, with an emphasis in Psychology, from Pepperdine University.

“During the past few months, we have gone through an extensive interview process to find the ideal candidate to take on the Principal position at Ari Guiragos Minassian Armenian School. A leader who will be able to further advance the educational growth of our students at AGM. We are both excited and convinced we have found that leader in Mrs. Ani Shahinian-Sarkissian, said Sarkis Ourfalian, Treasurer of the Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian Schools.

“It is truly a welcoming sight to witness an educator within our school system assume the leadership position of one of our schools. Mrs. Shahinian-Sarkissian’s passion for Armenian schools, professionalism, leadership skills and the love of her students, coupled with her educational background makes her the ideal candidate who will propel AGM to new successes,” added Ourfalian.

Shahinian-Sarkissian is an active member of the Orange County community, is married and has one daughter who currently attends AGM.

The Board of Regents congratulated Shahinian-Sarkissian on her appointment, the School Board and the entire Ari Guiragos Minassian Armenian School community and wishes them continued success in their mission.