Death Notice: Shakeh Beshlian

SHAKEH BESHLIAN
Born on November 13, 1928, Aleppo Syria
Shakeh Beshlian, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on Tuesday April 20, in Los Angeles, California.
Upon her wish, her remains will be transported to Armenia to join her beloved son.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Seta and Mardo Kaprealian and family
Daughter, Betty and Aroush Yessayan and family (Armenia)
Brother, Apet and Katia Iskenderian and families (Belgium)
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AGBU Polyclinic in Armenia.
