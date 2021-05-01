Death Notice: Shakeh Beshlian

SHAKEH BESHLIAN

Born on November 13, 1928, Aleppo Syria

Shakeh Beshlian, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on Tuesday April 20, in Los Angeles, California.

Upon her wish, her remains will be transported to Armenia to join her beloved son.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Seta and Mardo Kaprealian and family

Daughter, Betty and Aroush Yessayan and family (Armenia)

Brother, Apet and Katia Iskenderian and families (Belgium)

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AGBU Polyclinic in Armenia.