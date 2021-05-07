Memorial Service: Haig Bostanian

HAIG BOSTANIAN

A memorial service will be held to mark the one year anniversary of Haig Bosntanian’s passing, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.

He is being remembered by his:

Wife, Sona Bostanian-Assadourian,

Daughter, Annie Bostanian-Aroyan and Grandson Mher

Son, Zohrab & Tania Bostanian and Grandchildren Gregory and Mirna

Daughter, Maral and Garo Simonian and Grandchildren Aren and Sareen (Sydney)

Brother, Papken Bostanian (London)

Sister, Alice Shahinian and family

Sister, Jeannete Der-Ghoogassian and family

Sister-in-Law, Hermine Bostanian and family

Sister-in law, Sosig Boghossian and family (Sydney)

Sister-in law, Seta Baberian and family

Sister-in law, Shoushig & Giragos Tashdjian and family

In-laws, Vartan and Haigo Ajemian and family

In-laws, Ishkhan and Iskhanouhi Simonian and family

In-law, Armenouhi Aroyan and family

And the entire Bostanian, Assadourian, Ajemian, Aroyan, Simonian, Shahinian, Der-Ghoogassian, Boghossian, Baberian, Tashdjian families, friends and relatives.