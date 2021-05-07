Memorial Service: Haig Bostanian

HAIG BOSTANIAN
A memorial service will be held to mark the one year anniversary of Haig Bosntanian’s passing, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.
He is being remembered by his:
Wife, Sona Bostanian-Assadourian,
Daughter, Annie Bostanian-Aroyan and Grandson Mher
Son, Zohrab & Tania Bostanian and Grandchildren Gregory and Mirna
Daughter, Maral and Garo Simonian and Grandchildren Aren and Sareen (Sydney)
Brother, Papken Bostanian (London)
Sister, Alice Shahinian and family
Sister, Jeannete Der-Ghoogassian and family
Sister-in-Law, Hermine Bostanian and family
Sister-in law, Sosig Boghossian and family (Sydney)
Sister-in law, Seta Baberian and family
Sister-in law, Shoushig & Giragos Tashdjian and family
In-laws, Vartan and Haigo Ajemian and family
In-laws, Ishkhan and Iskhanouhi Simonian and family
In-law, Armenouhi Aroyan and family
And the entire Bostanian, Assadourian, Ajemian, Aroyan, Simonian, Shahinian, Der-Ghoogassian, Boghossian, Baberian, Tashdjian families, friends and relatives.
