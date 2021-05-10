Funeral Notice: Georgette Minassian

GEORGETTE MINASSIAN

Born in 1935, Beirut, Lebanon

Georgette Minassian, loving mother, grandmother and relative passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after a short illness.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, 19 May, 12:30 p.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

She is survived by her:

Son, Dikran and Seta Minassian and daughters, Talar and Lucy

Son, Nazareth and Meline Minassian and son, Manoug

Son, Raffi and Araxi Minassian and daughter, Christine

Granddaughter, Hovsep and Sareen Sorfazian and children, Dikran and Ani

Grandson, Mano and Gassig Minassian

And the entire relatives and friends

A memorial lunch will follow at Terrace restaurant, 17239 Ventura Blvd., Encino, CA 91316.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church.