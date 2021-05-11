Assemblymember Mullin Joins California Armenian Legislative Caucus

California State Assembly Speaker pro Tempore Kevin Mullin has become the latest lawmaker to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus, the group said in a statement on Monday.

“The Armenian genocide that killed 1.5 million Armenians over 100 years ago resulted in immeasurable pain and suffering. As a new member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus, I am one more voice for the global Armenian community as they continue to heal from this brutal atrocity. We must make every effort to make sure that history does not repeat itself and stand up against violence and hatred of any kind.” Mullin, who represents the 22nd Assembly District said.

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California. The Caucus encourages advocacy and participation in cultural, educational, governmental, and community efforts in California. Through advocacy, the Caucus strives to ensure that California Armenian American’s voices are heard and given a platform.

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus incudes Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, Senate Majority Leader Bob Herzberg, Senate Minority Leader Scott Wilk, and senators Bob Archuleta, Andreas Borgeas, Brian Dahle, María Elena Durazo, Anthony Portantino, as well as Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes, and assemblymembers Lisa Calderon, Laura Friedman, Jesse Gabriel, Mike Gipson, Chris Holden, Tom Lackey, Adrin Nazarian, Luz Rivas, Blanca Rubio, and Suzette Valladares.