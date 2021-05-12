Funeral Notice: Tamitsa (Hairabedian) Sarkissian

TAMITSA (HAIRABEDIAN) SARKISSIAN

Born on February 17, 1935, Lebanon

Tamitsa Sarkissian, beloved mother, grandmother and relative, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, after a short illness.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, 500 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

She is survived by her:

Son, Hagop Sarkissian and children

Daughter, Hilda and Hady Zakaria and children

Brother-in-law, Noubar Sarkissian and children (Arkansas)

Sister-in-law, Azadouhi and Dr. Emil Khoury and children (North Carolina)

And the entire Hairabedian, Zakaria, Margossian, Sarkissian and Khoury families, relatives and friends

A memorial lunch will follow at Phoenicia restaurant, 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.

Condolence visit also at Zakaria residence on Sunday, May 16, 2021(1 to 8 p.m.) at 2620 Sea Pine Lane, La Crescenta, CA 91214.