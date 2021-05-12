Funeral Notice: Tamitsa (Hairabedian) Sarkissian

TAMITSA (HAIRABEDIAN) SARKISSIAN
Born on February 17, 1935, Lebanon
Tamitsa Sarkissian, beloved mother, grandmother and relative, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, after a short illness.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, 500 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by her:
Son, Hagop Sarkissian and children
Daughter, Hilda and Hady Zakaria and children
Brother-in-law, Noubar Sarkissian and children (Arkansas)
Sister-in-law, Azadouhi and Dr. Emil Khoury and children (North Carolina)
And the entire Hairabedian, Zakaria, Margossian, Sarkissian and Khoury families, relatives and friends
A memorial lunch will follow at Phoenicia restaurant, 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.
Condolence visit also at Zakaria residence on Sunday, May 16, 2021(1 to 8 p.m.) at 2620 Sea Pine Lane, La Crescenta, CA 91214.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.