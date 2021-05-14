ANCA-WR and UCLA’s Promise Institute to Co-Host Panel Discussion 

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region and The Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA School of Law will co-host a panel discussion on Sunday, May 16 at 5 p.m. (Pacific) titled “The Armenian Genocide: Truth, Recognition and Opportunities.”

Moderated by Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Nicholas Kristof of the New York Times, esteemed panelists include U.S. Congressman David Valdao (R-CA-21); Dr. Eric Esrailian, Philanthropist and Emmy Nominated Filmmaker; Dr. Bedross Der Matossian, Professor of History at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and Michelle Gulino, International Legal Associate at the Human Rights Foundation.

The panel will be discussing the long road to U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide, the future of U.S.-Turkey relations, and the implications of the announcement on human rights atrocities all over the world from China to Ethiopia.

Register for the event, please visit: www.ancawr.org/webinar

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.

The Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA School of Law is the center of human rights education, research and advocacy at UCLA and around the region.