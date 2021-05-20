Memorial Service: Khajag Dikijian

KHAJAG DIKIJIAN

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Khajag Dikijian’s passing, on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.

He is being remembered by his:

Wife, Shoghig Dikijian

Son, Sevag Dikijian

Son, Ayk & Liza Dikijian and daughters, Elle & Liv

Daughter, Nyrie Dikijian

Brother, Ari & Terry Dikijian and children, Talar and Alik and Shen (Montreal)

Nephew, Shant & Valerie Darakdjian and family (Montreal)

Nephew, Hrag & Sanan Darakdjian and family (Montreal)

Sister-in-Law, Sosse & Greg Thomas and son, Shant (Kansas)

Brother-in-Law, Viken & Nora Hovsepian and daughter, Arev

Niece, Tsolair & Pavel Ekmekchyan and family

Niece, Lar & Bjorn Norgaard and family

In-Law, Vera Sambolian

And the entire Dikijian, Yeghiayan, Dabbaghian, Berberian, and Sambolian families, relatives and friends