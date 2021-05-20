Memorial Service: Khajag Dikijian

KHAJAG DIKIJIAN
A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Khajag Dikijian’s passing, on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.
He is being remembered by his:
Wife, Shoghig Dikijian
Son, Sevag Dikijian
Son, Ayk & Liza Dikijian and daughters, Elle & Liv
Daughter, Nyrie Dikijian
Brother, Ari & Terry Dikijian and children, Talar and Alik and Shen (Montreal)
Nephew, Shant & Valerie Darakdjian and family (Montreal)
Nephew, Hrag & Sanan Darakdjian and family (Montreal)
Sister-in-Law, Sosse & Greg Thomas and son, Shant (Kansas)
Brother-in-Law, Viken & Nora Hovsepian and daughter, Arev
Niece, Tsolair & Pavel Ekmekchyan and family
Niece, Lar & Bjorn Norgaard and family
In-Law, Vera Sambolian
And the entire Dikijian, Yeghiayan, Dabbaghian, Berberian, and Sambolian families, relatives and friends
