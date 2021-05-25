AEF Hosts Armenian, English Language Writing Competition

The Armenian Educational Foundation’s inaugural Armenian and English Language Writing Competition drew over 50 participants from Armenian high schools, immersion programs and middle schools across the country.
Students from five Armenian high schools and immersive programs and ten middle schools and immersive programs participated in the Armenian and English language writing competition. The participating schools included:
High School: A.G.B.U. Manoogian-Demirdjian School
Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School
Mesrobian School
Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School
Armenian Academy, at Pasadena Blair High School
Middle School: A.G.B.U. Manoogian-Demirdjian School
Armenian Sisters’ Academy
Armenian Academy at Pasadena Blair High School
Vahan & Anush Chamlian Armenian School
Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Middle School
Vahakn & Hasmig Hovnanian School
Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School
Armenian Mesrobian School
Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School
Sahag Mesrob Armenian Christian School
Wilson Middle School, Armenian Immersion Program
The topic for the essays related to the challenges of 2020 brought upon by the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing turmoil and tragedy from the war in Artsakh. Students were asked to reflect on ways to facilitate change and methods to rebuild and restore Armenia and Artsakh.
The professional experiences of the panel of judges encompassed different academic levels of the English and Armenian languages, including scholars in the Armenian language, university professors, advanced placement high school teachers and graduate students.
First place winners received a $500 prize, second place received $250 and third place received $125.
Armenian Language High School Winners
First Place: Lori Demirjian (11th grade), Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School
Second Place: Nareen Arisian (11th grade), A.G.B.U. Manoogian Demirjian School
Third Place: Annie Hakobyan (9th grade), A.G.B.U. Manoogian Demirjian School
English Language High School Winners
First Place: Hagop Frias (9th grade), Armenian Academy at Blair High School
Second Place: Sofia Gevorgian (11th grade), A.G.B.U. Manoogian Demirjian School
Third Place: Melody Seraydarian (12th grade), Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School
Armenian Language Middle School Winners
First Place: Sarhad Melkonian (7th grade), Vahakn & Hasmig Hovnanian School
Second Place: Nanar Shahinian (8th grade), Vahan & Anush Chamlian Armenian School
Third Place: Ruben Ghazarian (8th grade), Armenian Academy at Blair High School
English Language Middle School Winners
First Place: Andre Gevorgian (8th grade), A.G.B.U. Manoogian Demirjian School
Second Place: Nareg Khashaki (7th grade), Vahan & Anush Chamlian Armenian School
Third Place: Emily Krtotyan (8th grade), A.G.B.U. Manoogian Demirjian School
Dr. Talar Chahinian, lecturer in the Armenian Studies Program at the University of California, Irvine and a judge for the high school Armenian language contest, remarked, “It was such a pleasure seeing the Armenian language molded by a new generation of writers. I’m so happy that the AEF has created this opportunity for students to think creatively and critically in Armenian. It’s an exercise crucial to maintaining language vitality.”
AEF’s purpose in hosting the Writing Competition is to promote writing skills for Armenian students with the hope of encouraging and shaping a future generation of leaders, motivators and influencers who can become a positive force and promote progress within their community.
For more information on the Armenian Educational Foundation or to donate online, please visit the website.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.