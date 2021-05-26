‘Armenia Alliance’ Introduces Slate for June Elections

The final deadline for political parties and alliances to submit their roster of candidates vying for office ended Wednesday, with the “Armenia Alliance,” which is headed by Armenia’s former president Robert Kocharian and includes the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, presenting its slate to Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission.

According to the election body, 23 political parties and four alliances will be taking part in the snap parliamentary elections, which are slated to take place on June 20.

“Armenia Alliance” representatives Aram Vardevanyan and Robert Hayrapetyan personally filed the necessary paperwork with the Central Electoral Commission on Wednesday. Vardevanyan later told reporters that there are 153 candidates on the alliance’s slate.

The first and second positions on the “Armenia Alliance” slate are Kocharian and ARF Supreme Council of Armenia Chairman Ishkhan Saghatelyan. The remaining top 18 candidates are: Anna Grigoryan, Vahe Hacobyan, Armen Gevorgyan, Lilit Galstyan, Armen Rustamyan, Seyran Ohanyan, Elinar Vardanyan, Artsvik Minasyan, Artur Ghazinyan, Chirstine Vardanyan, Gegham Manukyan, Aghvan Vardanyan, Agnessa Khamoyan, Andranik Tevanyan, Mkhitar Zakaryan, Hripsime Stanbulyan, Ashot Simdynan and Armen Charchyan.