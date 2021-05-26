China Supports Armenia’s Territorial Integrity and Sovereignty

China told Yerevan on Wednesday that it supports Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The message was conveyed by China’s Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng, who stressed that the complete implementation of the November 9 agreement can guarantee regional security and stability.

Le held talks with Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts, who briefed his counterpart about Azerbaijan’s breach of Armenia’s border and subsequent incursion into Armenia’s sovereign territory.

Adonts stressed that Azerbaijan is refusing to implement its obligations under the November 9 agreement, adding that Armenian political prisoners are still being held captive by Baku. He also added that Azerbaijan was actively hindering international humanitarian organizations from entering Karabakh, while simultaneously destroying Armenian historical, cultural and religious monuments.

While discussing the expansion of Armenia-China cooperation, Adonts also thanked Le for 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines provided to Armenia by Beijing.